North Korean defectors and South Korean activists prepare to launch helium balloons carrying leaflets denouncing Kim Jong-un in this 2013 file photo. Photo: AP
South Korea bans flying of anti-North propaganda leaflets amid outcry
- It marks the first time that South Korea’s parliament has passed a bill formally banning civilians from floating anti-North Korea leaflets across the border
- Seoul previously banned such activities only during sensitive times, despite repeated protests from Pyongyang
Topic | North Korea
North Korean defectors and South Korean activists prepare to launch helium balloons carrying leaflets denouncing Kim Jong-un in this 2013 file photo. Photo: AP