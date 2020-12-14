North Korean defectors and South Korean activists prepare to launch helium balloons carrying leaflets denouncing Kim Jong-un in this 2013 file photo. Photo: AP North Korean defectors and South Korean activists prepare to launch helium balloons carrying leaflets denouncing Kim Jong-un in this 2013 file photo. Photo: AP
South Korea bans flying of anti-North propaganda leaflets amid outcry

  • It marks the first time that South Korea’s parliament has passed a bill formally banning civilians from floating anti-North Korea leaflets across the border
  • Seoul previously banned such activities only during sensitive times, despite repeated protests from Pyongyang

Updated: 11:56pm, 14 Dec, 2020

