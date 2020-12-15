Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face with his hands after he was arrested in 2017. He confessed to killing nine people in a two-month spree after contacting them via Twitter. Photo: AFP Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face with his hands after he was arrested in 2017. He confessed to killing nine people in a two-month spree after contacting them via Twitter. Photo: AFP
Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face with his hands after he was arrested in 2017. He confessed to killing nine people in a two-month spree after contacting them via Twitter. Photo: AFP
Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death for nine murders

  • He confessed to murdering, dismembering and storing the bodies of nine people who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media
  • Whether Shiraishi killed the victims with their consent was the major point of contention in the trial

Kyodo
Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Dec, 2020

