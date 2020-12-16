Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP
Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Why real wasabi is considered ‘green gold’ in Japan’s sushi restaurants

  • Most people’s experience of wasabi is the imitation version made from horseradish – but actual wasabi root is difficult to grow and expensive to buy
  • Chefs at top sushi restaurants say fresh wasabi not only masks the smell of the raw fish, but also heightens its flavour, with spicy yet sweet notes

Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP
Japanese sushi master Toshiya Matsushita shreds fresh wasabi at his restaurant in Tokyo. He said artificial wasabi feels powdery and does not have much flavour. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE