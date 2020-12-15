Soil samples from the asteroid Ryugu are seen inside a re-entry capsule at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Tuesday. Photo: JAXA via AP
Japan scientists left ‘speechless’ by samples from asteroid 300 million km away
- Samples from the Ryugu asteroid were dropped from space into the Australian desert by the Hayabusa-2 space probe earlier this month
- Researchers hope the material will shed light on the formation of the universe and perhaps offer clues about how life began on Earth
Topic | Japan
