Soil samples from the asteroid Ryugu are seen inside a re-entry capsule at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Tuesday. Photo: JAXA via AP
Asia /  East Asia

Japan scientists left ‘speechless’ by samples from asteroid 300 million km away

  • Samples from the Ryugu asteroid were dropped from space into the Australian desert by the Hayabusa-2 space probe earlier this month
  • Researchers hope the material will shed light on the formation of the universe and perhaps offer clues about how life began on Earth

Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tokyo

Updated: 5:05pm, 15 Dec, 2020

