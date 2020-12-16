A medical worker swabs a man for a Covid-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, as South Korea battles to contain an outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Korea sees record high; Indonesia aims for herd immunity
- South Korea is scrambling to organise more hospital beds as it reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began
- Indonesia plans to vaccinate its working-age population before the elderly, starting with front line workers, to form a fortress to protect other groups
