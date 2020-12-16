Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo
Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Japan charges man with murder over Kyoto Animation arson attack

  • Shinji Aoba, who was severely burnt in the attack that killed 36, confessed to the arson and reportedly claimed the anime studio had stolen his work
  • He has a documented history of mental illness and his trial is likely to focus on the degree of his liability

Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:34pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo
Shinji Aoba, who was charged with killing 36 people at Kyoto Animation in July 2019, is seen on a stretcher as he is carried to a police station in May. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE