Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler, died at 22. Photo: Twitter Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler, died at 22. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese man who cyberbullied Terrace House star Hana Kimura could face charges

  • The man is suspected by police of making anonymous posts directed at Kimura such as, ‘Is there any value to your life?’ and ‘Hey, when are you going to die?’
  • There were 300 hateful messages posted by multiple users, but police say the man needs to be charged with criminal liability as his were particularly malicious

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Updated: 11:05pm, 16 Dec, 2020

