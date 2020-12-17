People line up for Covid-19 tests at Mona Vale Hospital's walk-in clinic in Sydney, after the city broke a 12-day streak without locally acquired coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Sydney on alert after cluster detected; South Korea sees deadliest day
- Australia is battling to prevent a wider outbreak after five Covid-19 cases were found in Sydney’s northern coastal suburbs
- South Korea reported over 1,000 new cases and 22 deaths in the last day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People line up for Covid-19 tests at Mona Vale Hospital's walk-in clinic in Sydney, after the city broke a 12-day streak without locally acquired coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE