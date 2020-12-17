Trucks are stranded on a major road in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, after heavy snow in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan snowfall leaves thousands without power, vehicles stranded
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called an emergency meeting after 10,000 households lost electricity and 1,000 vehicles got stuck on roads
- The heavy snowfall was centred on Niigata and Gunma prefectures, which have had about 2 metres of snow over three days
