Japan is seeking to enhance its defence capabilities in the face of the North Korean missile threat and China’s assertiveness in the East China Sea. File photo: AFP
Japan to develop new ‘stand-off’ anti-ship missiles
- Missiles would allow Japan to expand strategy known as anti-access area denial
- Japan plans powerful Aegis radar on two new warships after scrapping land-based option
Topic | Japan
