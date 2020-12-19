A screen grab taken from a KCNA broadcast on October 10 shows a North Korean Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo: AFP
Mysterious North Korea site may be building nuclear bomb parts, report says
- Satellite imagery shows a facility previously suspected of enriching uranium could now be making components for centrifuges
- International Atomic Energy Agency says there are ‘indications’ that the site has a role in North Korea’s nuclear programme.
