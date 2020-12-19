Shoko Arai, a former councilwoman in Kusatsu town, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. She said her case highlights problems of small-town politics in Japan dominated by local male heavyweights. Photo: AP Shoko Arai, a former councilwoman in Kusatsu town, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. She said her case highlights problems of small-town politics in Japan dominated by local male heavyweights. Photo: AP
Japan councilwoman ousted after accusing mayor of assault says gender bias in politics is clear

  • Shoko Arai vowed to continue to speak out for women after she was voted out of office in Kusatsu in a move initiated by the mayor, who she accused of assault
  • She said the mayor had ‘abused his power to remove a person inconvenient to him’ and was now attempting to ‘destroy’ her life

Associated Press
Updated: 9:43pm, 19 Dec, 2020

