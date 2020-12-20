Premier Kim Tok-hun (centre) visits the Mount Kumgang tourist area in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters Premier Kim Tok-hun (centre) visits the Mount Kumgang tourist area in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea to turn Mount Kumgang tourist area into a ‘resort envied by the whole world’

  • Premier Kim Tok-hun called for building a modern and all-inclusive international tourist resort ‘our own way’ during his visit to the area
  • Last year Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all the ‘shabby’ South Korean-built buildings in the Mount Kumgang complex

Updated: 12:26pm, 20 Dec, 2020

