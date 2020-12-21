Japan’s planned jet fighter, the first in three decades, is expected to cost around US$40 billion and be ready in the 2030s. Photo: AP
Japan approves record US$52 billion military budget, including stealth jets and long-range missiles to counter China
- PM Yoshihide Suga is continuing military expansion pursued by predecessor Shinzo Abe to equip Japan’s new planes, missiles and aircraft carriers with greater range
- Japan is buying longer-range missiles and considering arming and training its military to strike distant land targets in China, North Korea and other parts of Asia
