A person is swabbed at a Covid-19 testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, as the nation battles a new outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Seoul limits gatherings as South Korea sees record deaths
- The governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon city ordered unprecedented restrictions on gatherings from December 23 to January 3
- Elsewhere in the region, Thailand has urged calm after 382 new Covid-19 cases, and Australia detected the new UK strain
Topic | Coronavirus South Korea
A person is swabbed at a Covid-19 testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, as the nation battles a new outbreak. Photo: Reuters