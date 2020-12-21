A person is swabbed at a Covid-19 testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, as the nation battles a new outbreak. Photo: Reuters A person is swabbed at a Covid-19 testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, as the nation battles a new outbreak. Photo: Reuters
A person is swabbed at a Covid-19 testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, as the nation battles a new outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Seoul limits gatherings as South Korea sees record deaths

  • The governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon city ordered unprecedented restrictions on gatherings from December 23 to January 3
  • Elsewhere in the region, Thailand has urged calm after 382 new Covid-19 cases, and Australia detected the new UK strain

Reuters
Updated: 7:02pm, 21 Dec, 2020

