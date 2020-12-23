Chinese riot police beat students during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Japan opposed G7 sanctions against China after 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, documents reveal
- Japan was also initially opposed to adopting a joint G7 declaration condemning Beijing’s violent action, declassified records show
- The official Chinese government account said 319 died, including soldiers, and more than 7,000 were injured in the incident
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
