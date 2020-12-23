Chinese riot police beat students during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. Photo: Handout Chinese riot police beat students during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Japan opposed G7 sanctions against China after 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, documents reveal

  • Japan was also initially opposed to adopting a joint G7 declaration condemning Beijing’s violent action, declassified records show
  • The official Chinese government account said 319 died, including soldiers, and more than 7,000 were injured in the incident

Chinese riot police beat students during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. Photo: Handout
