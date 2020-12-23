Governments have been restricting flights from the UK due to the new coronavirus strain there. Photo: EPA Governments have been restricting flights from the UK due to the new coronavirus strain there. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus latest: Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore restrict travel from UK

  • Hong Kong, India and Pakistan have also restricted travel from the UK due to the new strain of coronavirus discovered there
  • Meanwhile, Sydney on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas after Australia’s largest city reported a reduction in new cases

Reuters
Updated: 12:31pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Governments have been restricting flights from the UK due to the new coronavirus strain there. Photo: EPA
