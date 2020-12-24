Iwao Hakamada says he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation. Photo: Kyodo
Japan top court allows retrial for ‘longest’ death row inmate convicted of quadruple murder
- Iwao Hakamada, 84, was sentenced to death in 1968 for murdering his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenaged children
- The Supreme Court overturned a ruling blocking the retrial of the former boxer who says that evidence in the case was planted
