Iwao Hakamada says he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation. Photo: Kyodo Iwao Hakamada says he confessed to the crime only after an allegedly brutal police interrogation. Photo: Kyodo
Japan top court allows retrial for ‘longest’ death row inmate convicted of quadruple murder

  • Iwao Hakamada, 84, was sentenced to death in 1968 for murdering his boss, the man’s wife, and their two teenaged children
  • The Supreme Court overturned a ruling blocking the retrial of the former boxer who says that evidence in the case was planted

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 24 Dec, 2020

