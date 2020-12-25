Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures while attending the lower house parliamentary session to face questioning. Photo: Reuters
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe apologises, corrects parliament statements about funding scandal
- Abe acknowledged making repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters
- ‘Even though the accounting procedures happened without my knowledge, I feel morally responsible for what happened,’ Abe said
Topic | Japan
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures while attending the lower house parliamentary session to face questioning. Photo: Reuters