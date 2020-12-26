People wait to receive Covid-19 tests in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Thailand records 110 new cases as seafood market cluster widens
- More than 1,500 infections have been linked to the seafood centre outbreak since last week, the majority of those migrant workers from Myanmar
- Meanwhile, South Korea on Saturday posted its second-highest daily number of Covid-19 cases, while a lockdown on Sydney’s northern beaches was extended
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive Covid-19 tests in Samut Sakhon province. Photo: Xinhua