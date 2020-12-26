A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

In Japan, Donald Trump supporters, QAnon fans still think Joe Biden lost US election

  • At a Tokyo rally held last month, some supporters say ‘the outgoing US president is the only person who can resist China’s Xi Jinping’
  • The conspiracy theory group believes that Democrats are part of a satanic paedophile ring and that Trump is a saviour who is fighting evil

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:31pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE