A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP
In Japan, Donald Trump supporters, QAnon fans still think Joe Biden lost US election
- At a Tokyo rally held last month, some supporters say ‘the outgoing US president is the only person who can resist China’s Xi Jinping’
- The conspiracy theory group believes that Democrats are part of a satanic paedophile ring and that Trump is a saviour who is fighting evil
Topic | Japan
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds up “Q” sign at an August 2018 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. File photo: AP