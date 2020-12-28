South Korean President Moon Jae-in Moon. Photo: YNA / dpa
Japan and South Korea ties remain frosty, five years after ‘comfort women’ deal
- The accord includes Japan’s acknowledgement of ‘responsibilities’ for the suffering of the women and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ‘most sincere apologies’
- Japan criticises the administration of President Moon Jae-in, inaugurated in 2017, for allowing the installation of statues symbolising the ‘comfort women’
Topic | Japan
South Korean President Moon Jae-in Moon. Photo: YNA / dpa