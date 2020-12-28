Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at a temporary screening centre in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: South Korea to hasten vaccination plan as cases linked to UK strain detected
- Regulators will shorten the period required to approve vaccines from an average of 180 days to as little as 40 days, say South Korean authorities
- Meanwhile, Australian authorities will restrict large crowds from gathering in Sydney on New Year’s Eve as cases in the city grow
