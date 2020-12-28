Pedestrians walk past a board displaying stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walk past a board displaying stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Photo: AFP
Japan’s bid to compete with Hong Kong as finance hub faces taxing problem

  • Top bankers would have to hand over half their earnings to the taxman in Tokyo, making Japan a far less appealing destination than Hong Kong
  • And while some foreigners may be willing to give Tokyo a go given Hong Kong’s issues, there may not be enough jobs for them, one observer says

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:38pm, 28 Dec, 2020

