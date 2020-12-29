A health worker takes a test sample from a person at a Covid-19 testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: South Korea reports highest daily deaths amid third wave
- The 40 new fatalities brings South Korea’s total death toll to 859, as outbreaks in nursing homes and a prison in Seoul grow
- Meanwhile, Indonesia is running out of space in its dedicated Covid-19 graveyards, while a Japanese minister has succumbed to the disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker takes a test sample from a person at a Covid-19 testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP