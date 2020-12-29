A health worker takes a test sample from a person at a Covid-19 testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP A health worker takes a test sample from a person at a Covid-19 testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea reports highest daily deaths amid third wave

  • The 40 new fatalities brings South Korea’s total death toll to 859, as outbreaks in nursing homes and a prison in Seoul grow
  • Meanwhile, Indonesia is running out of space in its dedicated Covid-19 graveyards, while a Japanese minister has succumbed to the disease

Agencies

Updated: 11:23am, 29 Dec, 2020

