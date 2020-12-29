A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Japan gave US and UK intelligence on China’s crackdown on Uygurs in Xinjiang: source

  • Based on the information, Washington stepped up criticism against Beijing’s alleged crackdown on Uygurs, said a source close to US-Japan ties
  • Britain joined the US in pressing China over its actions, but Japan has only said it ‘is closely watching the situation with concern’

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:11pm, 29 Dec, 2020

A watchtower at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
