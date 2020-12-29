North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP

North Korea

Asia /  East Asia

Joe Biden faces a North Korea that boosted nuclear weapons under Donald Trump

  • Kim Jong-un has test-launched a range of new rockets, built a fleet of trucks that can deploy them, and is believed to be constructing a submarine
  • He could flaunt his advances again in the coming days as an early signal to US President-elect Joe Biden that past American strategies have failed

Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:11pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korean Hwasong-12 ICBM missiles seen at a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE