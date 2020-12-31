People wearing face masks walk in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Tokyo facing third wave of ‘unprecedented magnitude’, warns city’s governor
- With the latest figures, the capital has seen 58,840 confirmed cases in total
- Since December 17, Tokyo’s alert has been raised to the highest of four levels, the first time since the outbreak
