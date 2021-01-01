Indians celebrating New Year’s Eve while awaiting a vaccine. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: India prepares to test vaccine delivery system; Japan reconsidering state of emergency
- The Indian government plans to distribute vaccines to 300 million people by August as it confronts one of the world’s worst outbreaks
- Meanwhile, Tokyo’s metropolitan government is considering a request to the central government to declare a state of emergency
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indians celebrating New Year’s Eve while awaiting a vaccine. Photo: EPA