A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus rains on Tokyo’s parade as Asakusa Samba Carnival postponed indefinitely
- After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 was announced in March the Asakusa carnival organisers decided to put their event on hold
- While the decision to delay seems to have come very early, the committee needs more than six months to prepare the huge event
