A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters
A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters

Japan

Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus rains on Tokyo’s parade as Asakusa Samba Carnival postponed indefinitely

  • After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 was announced in March the Asakusa carnival organisers decided to put their event on hold
  • While the decision to delay seems to have come very early, the committee needs more than six months to prepare the huge event

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:55am, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters
A samba dancer performs during the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival in Tokyo, Japan in 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE