Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, left, and Empress Emerita Michiko in Tokyo in December. Photo: The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
Japan
Debate over Emperor Akihito’s evacuation to Kyoto in days after Fukushima nuclear disaster
- Former Emperor Akihito stepped down from the throne on April 30, 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years
- On March 11, 2011, the Fukushima plant was flooded by tsunami waves exceeding 10 metres triggered by a magnitude 9.0 quake
Topic | Japan
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, left, and Empress Emerita Michiko in Tokyo in December. Photo: The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP