Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is facing criticism for a third wave of coronavirus cases that appears to have been exacerbated by his drive to restart economic activity. Photo: Kyodo
Shinzo Abe
Japan’s Suga faces make-or-break election year as coronavirus rages, Olympics loom
- With his support ratings in decline amid dissatisfaction with his government’s pandemic response, the prime minister faces a political reckoning
- Suga is vulnerable because he doesn’t have factional support within the Liberal Democratic Party, and needs public opinion on his side if he is to survive
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is facing criticism for a third wave of coronavirus cases that appears to have been exacerbated by his drive to restart economic activity. Photo: Kyodo