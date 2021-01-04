Under current Japanese laws, a couple must choose between either of their surnames upon marriage. Photo AFP Under current Japanese laws, a couple must choose between either of their surnames upon marriage. Photo AFP
Japan opposition party pushing divided Liberal Democratic Party over separate surnames for married couples

  • Under Japanese laws, a couple must choose between either of their surnames upon marriage
  • A legal revision would enable married couples to have separate surnames

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:02am, 4 Jan, 2021

