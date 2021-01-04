Ryu Han-na consults WooAhIn Plastic Surgery Clinic director Park Cheol-woo before undergoing cosmetic surgery on her nose in Seoul last month. Photo: Reuters
South Koreans scramble for cosmetic surgery as end to pandemic mask-wearing nears
- Surgeons say patients have been spending government stimulus payments on altering their faces – and not just the parts that can be easily hidden
- Some US$1.37 billion in cash handouts has been used in the country’s hospitals and pharmacies, government data shows
