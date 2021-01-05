01:44
Covid-19 overshadows Tokyo new year tuna auction on Toyosu fish market
Japan fish auction fizzles as Tokyo’s ‘Tuna King’ fails to bid, citing pandemic woes
- The most expensive fish of the day – a 208kg (459-pound) bluefin caught off the northern Aomori region – was bought for a fraction of last year’s top catch
- Self-proclaimed ‘Tuna King’ Kiyoshi Kimura said he wanted to show restraint at the New Year’s auction after the pandemic had caused so much suffering
