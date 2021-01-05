01:44

Japan fish auction fizzles as Tokyo’s ‘Tuna King’ fails to bid, citing pandemic woes

  • The most expensive fish of the day – a 208kg (459-pound) bluefin caught off the northern Aomori region – was bought for a fraction of last year’s top catch
  • Self-proclaimed ‘Tuna King’ Kiyoshi Kimura said he wanted to show restraint at the New Year’s auction after the pandemic had caused so much suffering

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tokyo

Updated: 3:54pm, 5 Jan, 2021

