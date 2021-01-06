North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks on the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un admits mistakes as he opens rare party congress
- The gathering is the first of its kind in five years, and only the eighth in the country’s history
- State media says Kim discussed Pyongyang’s ill-fated five-year strategy for national economic development, which was quietly scrapped in 2020
