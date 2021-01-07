What appear to be new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles are displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang in October. Photo: KCNA via AFP What appear to be new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles are displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang in October. Photo: KCNA via AFP
What appear to be new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles are displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang in October. Photo: KCNA via AFP

Kim Jong-un vows to strengthen North Korea’s military capabilities

  • Pyongyang will look to use its rare party congress to send a message to US President-elect Joe Biden, analysts say
  • Kim pledged in his work report to place state defence capabilities on a ‘much higher level’, state media reported

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:36am, 7 Jan, 2021

