Cheerleaders perform in front of Shimbashi Station during the rush-hour in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Tokyo faces emergency; Australia asks China to give access to WHO team ‘without delay’
- Residents of affected areas will be asked to avoid non-essential outings after 8pm and businesses will be urged to maximise teleworking
- ‘We look forward to the findings from the international field mission to China,’ Australian foreign minister says
