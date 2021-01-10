People walk in Osaka's Kita Ward as the governors of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo asked the central government to include their prefectures in Japan’s state of emergency. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Tokyo cases ease, Vietnam to limit Lunar New Year inbound flights
- Tokyo saw 1,494 new Covid-19 infections, as PM Yoshihide Suga said he will take a few days to decide whether to expand the state of emergency
- Elsewhere, Australia’s New South Wales state recorded three new cases as a three-week lockdown eased
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk in Osaka's Kita Ward as the governors of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo asked the central government to include their prefectures in Japan’s state of emergency. Photo: Kyodo