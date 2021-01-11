A seized South Korean-flagged tanker is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats on the Persian Gulf. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP
Iran
Iran hits back over seized South Korean tanker, demanding release of US$7 billion in frozen funds
- Tehran tells Seoul ‘not to politicise’ the seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi as South Korea’s vice-foreign minister arrives for talks
- Iran has denied allegations of ‘hostage taking’ over the incident involving the vessel and its 20-member crew
Topic | Iran
A seized South Korean-flagged tanker is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats on the Persian Gulf. Photo: Tasnim News Agency via AP