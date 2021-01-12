Samsung is looking to the post-Covid era by targeting millennial customers who prefer personalised designs. Photo: Samsung Electronics Co
Samsung bets on bespoke devices to woo millennials on back of Covid-19 demand
- During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company saw a surge in orders for refrigerators and cleaners as people stayed at home
- Samsung hopes to prolong the demand by luring younger buyers with personalised devices, such as fridges that can be customised by size, material and colour
