A couple rides a bicycle at a Han River Park in Seoul. Photo: Reuters A couple rides a bicycle at a Han River Park in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea

Asia /  East Asia

‘Prepare food, underwear’: Seoul city’s advice to pregnant women riles citizens

  • City government removes guidelines telling expectant mums to prepare enough food, toilet paper and underwear for their husbands before giving birth in hospital
  • Other tips included doing the housework to maintain weight after delivering, sparking an angry petition signed by more than 20,000 people

Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Jan, 2021

