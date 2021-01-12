A couple rides a bicycle at a Han River Park in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
‘Prepare food, underwear’: Seoul city’s advice to pregnant women riles citizens
- City government removes guidelines telling expectant mums to prepare enough food, toilet paper and underwear for their husbands before giving birth in hospital
- Other tips included doing the housework to maintain weight after delivering, sparking an angry petition signed by more than 20,000 people
