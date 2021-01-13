North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters

North Korea

Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s sister slams Seoul as he vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

  • Kim Yo-jong condemned the South for taking a ‘hostile approach towards fellow countrymen in the North’ by spying on Pyongyang’s activities
  • Her comments followed a vow by Kim Jong-un to advance Pyongyang’s nuclear and military capabilities ahead of the US’ incoming Biden administration

Topic |   North Korea
Agencies

Updated: 9:34am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE