North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Kim Jong-un’s sister slams Seoul as he vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
- Kim Yo-jong condemned the South for taking a ‘hostile approach towards fellow countrymen in the North’ by spying on Pyongyang’s activities
- Her comments followed a vow by Kim Jong-un to advance Pyongyang’s nuclear and military capabilities ahead of the US’ incoming Biden administration
