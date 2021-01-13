Sapporo Breweries cancelled the launch of the limited-edition Kaitakushi Beer Tailored, scheduled on the January 12, 2020, over a spelling error. Photo: Handout Sapporo Breweries cancelled the launch of the limited-edition Kaitakushi Beer Tailored, scheduled on the January 12, 2020, over a spelling error. Photo: Handout
Japan’s Sapporo Breweries halts beer release over ‘embarrassing’ misprint

  • The limited-edition Kaitakushi Beer Tailored line, which carries the word ‘lagar’ on the front of the can, was meant to be launched on January 12
  • Many customers have offered to help drink the unsold beer as Sapporo Breweries decides what to do with the stock

Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:44pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Sapporo Breweries cancelled the launch of the limited-edition Kaitakushi Beer Tailored, scheduled on the January 12, 2020, over a spelling error. Photo: Handout
