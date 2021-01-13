Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Shincheonji leader cleared of blocking South Korea’s coronavirus prevention effort
- However Lee Man-hee was convicted of embezzling billions of won from his organisation and given a suspended prison sentence
- The Shincheonji Church of Jesus was at the centre of controversy early last year when it accounted for more than half of South Korea’s infections
