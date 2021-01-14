Park Geun-hye arrives for a trial at the Seoul Central District Court on February 27, 2018. File photo: Xinhua Park Geun-hye arrives for a trial at the Seoul Central District Court on February 27, 2018. File photo: Xinhua
South Korean court upholds 20-year prison term for ex-president Park Geun-hye over corruption

  • The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office and arrested in 2017, potentially serves a combined 22 years behind bars
  • Park, who says she’s a victim of political revenge, has refused to attend her trials since October 2017 and did not attend the latest ruling

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:29am, 14 Jan, 2021

