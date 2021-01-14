Lee Luda, the AI chatbot of South Korean start-up Scatter Lab. Photo: Handout
South Korean firm suspends LGBT-hating chatbot over hate speech
- Lee Luda, which has the persona of a 20-year-old female student, picked up language patterns from 10 billion conversations on Kakao Talk
- In one instance, Lee said it ‘despised’ gays, while in another conversation, it said it would ‘rather die’ than live as a handicapped person
