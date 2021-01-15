Missiles are displayed during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters Missiles are displayed during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea shows off submarine-launched missile at parade, state media reports

  • The display is a show of strength days before Biden is inaugurated as US president, and comes at the end of the ruling Workers’ Party congress
  • State media reports that the rockets have ‘powerful striking capability’, with phrasing that implies they are capable of reaching at least as far as Japan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:33am, 15 Jan, 2021

