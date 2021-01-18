People wearing face masks walk on a street filled with restaurants and bars during a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP People wearing face masks walk on a street filled with restaurants and bars during a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan to study cases of people infected even after vaccination

  • While the shots prevent people from getting sick, it is not yet clear whether they prevent them from getting infected
  • Japan plans to begin inoculations in February after a vaccine is approved for domestic use

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:44am, 18 Jan, 2021

People wearing face masks walk on a street filled with restaurants and bars during a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP
