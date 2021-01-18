Members of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly attend a meeting in Pyongyang, to rubber-stamp decisions made during a major ruling party meeting. Photo: AP Members of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly attend a meeting in Pyongyang, to rubber-stamp decisions made during a major ruling party meeting. Photo: AP
Members of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly attend a meeting in Pyongyang, to rubber-stamp decisions made during a major ruling party meeting. Photo: AP

North Korea’s parliament approves Kim Jong-un’s development plans

  • The Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously supported the five-year plans and a cabinet reshuffle revealed during last week’s Workers’ Party congress
  • Kim also called for longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and tactical nuclear weapons

Associated Press
Updated: 11:22am, 18 Jan, 2021

