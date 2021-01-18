Members of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly attend a meeting in Pyongyang, to rubber-stamp decisions made during a major ruling party meeting. Photo: AP
North Korea’s parliament approves Kim Jong-un’s development plans
- The Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously supported the five-year plans and a cabinet reshuffle revealed during last week’s Workers’ Party congress
- Kim also called for longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and tactical nuclear weapons
